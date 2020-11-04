Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson Talks Offense

Current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Brian Johnson, spoke about Florida’s offense heading into this weekend’s game against the No.5 Georgia Bulldogs.

Johnson Talks Missouri

The Gators had a 41-17 triumph over Missouri last weekend, placing them second in the SEC East. Florida had a slow start to the game, only putting up 14 points before the end of the second quarter. Johnson said the team must improve their red-zone production: a large contributor to the limited scoring in the first half.

In the last play of the half, Kyle Trask received a late hit from Trajan Jeffcoat, resulting in both sidelines clearing and erupting in a brawl on the field.

When players returned to the field for the second half, Trask led the Gators offense to the end-zone on the first drive and then twice more before the final whistle blew. Johnson said that this was due to an adjustment made to match the Tigers.

Kyle Trask

Redshirt senior quarterback, Trask, earned his starting spot in the Gators’ offense last season. Trask made his first career start with the for the team against Tennessee and has held the spot since. In the game against Missouri, Johnson praised Trask for his decision making and play.

Johnson said that one of the qualities that sets Trask apart from some other players, is his devotion to the game. Even during quarantine, Trask spent as much time as possible with a ball in his hands.

Johnson goes further to say that Trask’s mentality towards the game is an outlook that will help him in life as well.

Florida-Georgia

The Florida-Georgia rivalry football game is one of the only neutral-site rivalry games that is still held in college football. Johnson says that it is one of the most unique games for this reason.

This Saturday, the two schools will travel to Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia will be missing four, possibly five, defensive players this weekend due to injury. Two Florida players will be suspended for the first half of the game, linebacker Antwaun Powell and defensive end Zachary Carter, as a result of the fight with Missouri.

Nonetheless, (4-1) Georgia is ranked number one in the SEC East, closely followed by (3-1) Florida.

The Bulldogs have one of the best ranked defenses in the SEC, but it is uncertain how they will perform while missing some of their starters. Still, Johnson says that Georgia has a talented defense that has many strengths.

Johnson readily admits that adjustments will have to be made on offense before facing them on Saturday.