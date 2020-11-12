Colts vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football Preview

The Indianapolis Colts travel to face the Tennessee Titans for an AFC South matchup on Thursday Night Football. The teams have a scheduled rematch at Indianapolis during Week 12.

The Titans

The Titans (6-2) are currently leading the AFC Southern Division. After two consecutive losses against Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, they pulled a 24-17 win against the Chicago Bears last week. This victory put the Titans in first in the AFC South.

Cornerback Desmond King was a key player in achieving the win. King is new to the Titans, after a recent trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. He met his team the Saturday before the Sunday matchup with the Bears and still was able to take control of the field. He debuted during the third quarter of the game.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw to running back David Montgomery, until Titans tackle Jeffery Simmons stepped in forcing a fumble. King scooped up Montgomery’s fumble and ran it back for a 63-yard touchdown. That put the score so far ahead (17-0) , the Bears couldn’t recover.

Simmons explained Kings success during his first game,

“He did a great job coming in trying to help out this defense, especially learning the defense that fast and I think he did a hell of a job (Sunday). I’m happy for him and especially his first game, he got a touchdown, so what better feeling than that?”

The Colts

The Colts (5-3) are entering this Week 10 matchup after a disappointing loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers finished with 26 passes for 227 yards. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. hit a career high during this matchup with four receptions for 56 yards, and the Indianapolis defense hit nine tackles for loss.

However, the Ravens defense was just too strong in comparison. The Colts were unable to score in the second half.

Philip Rivers explains how the team is planning to bounce back for the Thursday night face off.

The game is set for tonight at 8:20pm ET at at Nissan Stadium.