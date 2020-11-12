Trevor Bauer Becomes First Reds Pitcher to Win NL Cy Young

Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer won the 2020 National League Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. The Cincinnati pitcher received 27 of 30 first-place votes. Bauer beat out Yu Darvish and two-time reigning Cy Young winner, Jacob deGrom.

We couldn't see it any other way… Trevor Bauer is the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄 𝐂𝐘 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑, the first Reds pitcher ever to win the honor!#CyBauer pic.twitter.com/3MO3nnPpAN — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 11, 2020

History in the Making

As Bauer becomes the first player in Reds history to win the Cy Young, he calls it a “huge honor.” “I think for the oldest franchise in baseball to not have a Cy Young Award winner, it’s about time that Cincy had one,” Bauer said.

He also reflected on the significance of his achievement. Since winning the Golden Spikes Award in 2011 as the nation’s best amateur baseball player, Bauer has prioritized winning the Cy Young. “I’ve had a picture of Jim Palmer’s Cy Young on the background of my phone for about nine or ten years now,” Bauer said, noting his inspiration. “It’s been my goal ever since I won the Golden Spikes in college.”

Career Season

In the shortened 2020 season, the pitcher found himself near the top of almost every pitching statistic. The right-hander led the MLB in batting average against (.159) while boasting the NL’s lowest ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.79). In his only postseason appearance, Bauer tossed 7.2 shutout innings while striking out 12 versus the Braves’ offense. Holding a career-high 12.3 K/9, Bauer was one of only three pitchers to record triple-digit strikeouts in the regular season.

Celebrate @BauerOutage winning the Cy Young by enjoying all 💯 of his 2020 strikeouts. #CyBauer pic.twitter.com/c8gJQw3sK5 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 12, 2020

On the Move?

After spending six full seasons in Cleveland before being traded to Cincinnati midway through the 2019 season, the 29-year-old becomes a free agent this offseason. While rumors surround Bauer’s landing spot, many are projecting the following landing destinations: New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia or San Diego. Regardless, the pitcher declined the Reds’ $18.9 million qualifying offer for 2021, so it’s clear he is considering his options carefully.