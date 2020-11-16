Gators soccer falls to Missouri 2-1 in SEC Tournament

The Florida Gators’ run in the SEC tournament ended in the second round. Sunday night the Gators lost 2-1 to Missouri. Florida won its first round match against Kentucky in a 6-5 overtime thriller on Friday. However, the Gators’ luck ran out against Missouri, the team they just lost to last week.

Gators struggle in the second half

In the first 21 minutes, both Florida and Missouri put up goals.

First, Macy Trujillo scored for Missouri just over 16 minutes in. Then, Florida responded with a goal to tie the game from Cassidy Lindley. After the 21 minute mark, the Gators couldn’t get anything else going. Overall, they were outshot 14-3 by Missouri during that stretch.

Susi Espinoza, Florida goal keeper, tied her career high at Florida with seven saves.

Bella Alessi scored the game winning goal for Missouri in the 72nd minute and Florida couldn’t equalize.

Where the loss puts the Gators

The loss makes Florida 2-7-1 on the year. Florida completed the fall portion of their schedule and will now look to spring for the NCAA Tournament. The pandemic split the season into two halves. The Gators will be back in February.

On May 13, the NCAA College Cup will begin. Florida hopes to be in the field this year. It was announced that the tournament would be shortened from 64 teams to 48 this year.

What was said after the game

Also, Burleigh talked about what needs to happen over the short offseason for the Gators to make the tournament.

Florida forward Alivia Gonzalez said she knows how resilient the team is. She thinks they can still accomplish their goals in the spring season.

Overall, Florida will look to 2021 to continue the season. The 2021 spring schedule will be announced at a later date.