Week 11 in the NFL: Joe Burrow suffers season ending injury, Taysom Hill debuts with Saints

Cincinnati Bengals‘ rookie quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a season ending knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Washington Football team.

The Bengals went on to lose the game 20-9.

Other notable highlights from Week 11 in the NFL include a couple overtime games. In addition, New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill made his debut with Saints.

Joe Burrow

Burrow will not play the rest of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL and MCL. Moreover, he has other structural damage all on his left knee.

Burrow was playing well for his rookie season. Through his first ten games, he had 2,688 passing yards and 16 total touchdowns. After Sunday’s loss, the Bengals are 2-7-1.

Backup quarterback, Ryan Finley, had three completions for 30 yards and an interception.

Cincinnati’s head coach Zac Taylor said while losing Burrow is tough, they need to keep moving forward.

He said the objective is to win games no matter who they are starting at quarterback.

The Bengals’ next game is Nov. 29 against the New York Giants (3-7).

Overtime Games

Titans vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans met for the first time since last year’s playoff game in which Titans’ running back Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 186 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Toward the end of regulation, the Titans’ defense held back the Ravens forcing them to kick a game-tying field goal instead of reaching the end zone.

Through the first half Henry was mostly shut down only having 36 yards on 13 carries. However, in overtime Henry broke free for a 29 yard game-winning touchdown.

He ended the game with 133 rushing yards and the final score was 30-24. The (7-3) Titans face the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) on Nov. 29.

The Ravens’ (6-4) next game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) on Thanksgiving.

Packers vs. Colts

Another game that went into overtime was the Green Bay Packers against the Colts. Both Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers played well. Rodgers threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Moreover, Rivers had a similar game with 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Rivers said playing against Aaron Rodgers at this age is special.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said Rivers is an elite quarterback playing very well.

The game was decided in overtime with a 39-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. The Colts won 34-31.

The Packers (7-3) face the Chicago Bears (5-5) next on Nov.29.

Taysom Hill

After Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve due to his rib injury, it was up in the air as to who would start at quarterback for the Saints.

Before the game, head coach Sean Payton said he would do what he felt was best for the team.

Payton chose Taysom Hill.

Hill had a good start throwing the ball for 233 yards and rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Along with the defense playing well, the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 24-9.

It will be interesting to see how Hill and the Saints (7-3) play in the next game against the Denver Broncos (4-6) on Nov.29.

