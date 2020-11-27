AFC East Rivalry: Dolphins, Jets Game Prediction

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium, 1 p.m. in an AFC East rivalry reunion.

The Dolphins (6-4) are second in the AFC East and the Jets (0-10) are last. Both teams are coming off a loss this week and have had issues with their quarterbacks.

AFC East Rivalry

The Jets lead the Dolphins in the match up series 55-54-1.

Since the first game in 1966, this rivalry was solidified as one of the most exciting and competitive games in the NFL.

The Jets dominated the Dolphins in the late ’60s with notable QB Joe Namath. From 1966 to 1970, the Jets won all eight matchups against the Dolphins with 30 points per contest. The Dolphins dominated the Jets in the ’70s but the games were down to the wire in the ’80-90s.

Additionally, one of the most memorable games took place in 1986 when QB’s Dan Marino (Dolphins) and Ken O’Brien (Jets) combined for 884 passing yards and 8 TD’s. Also during this game, WR Wesley Walker set the Jets record for the most TD receptions in the game (four).

In the last decade, the Dolphins traveled to New York 10 times and leads in wins 6-4.

Quarterbacks

Dolphins

Dolphins starting QB Tua Tagovaiola was benched in the second half on Sunday against the Broncos. Tua went 11/22, only passed 83 yards and was sacked six times. From the start, he seemed off his game and struggled the first half to find his rhythm.

As a result, former starting QB and now back up Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game in the second half. Fitzpatrick gave the Dolphins a chance to tie the game but fell short throwing an interception into the end zone late in the fourth.

justin simmons picks fitzpatrick in the end zone and puts the game on ice. pic.twitter.com/RxePRyiLKS — josh houtz (@houtz) November 23, 2020

Head coach Brian Flores explained the Dolphins needed a spark on offense. His decision to pull Tua does not affect the quarterback’s starting position, it was simply a game decision.

Moreover, Tua took responsibility for holding the ball too long and incomplete passes. He assured the decision was about the team and what would put them in the best position to win.

Jets

Jets starting QB Sam Darnold missed three games this season after suffering a sprained AC joint in his throwing arm Nov. 1 against the Chiefs.

Darnold began a throwing routine last week. Head coach Adam Gase says Darnold will be re-evaluated on Wednesday to take part in the team’s first practice this week. The Jets are hopeful for his return against the Dolphins but are avoiding further injury.

In the meantime, back up QB Joe Flacco will continue to play for Darnold if ineligible. Flacco is 0-4 since becoming starting QB with a 55.2% completion rate, averaging 6.4 passing yards and has thrown six TDs and three interceptions.

Game Prediction

The Dolphins are favorites to win as the Jets have been on a season-long losing streak.

The Jets average 13.4 ppg and surrender 29.8 ppg, third-worst in the league. Furthermore, last week the Jets defense allowed the Chargers’ Justin Herbert to pass 37/49 for 366 yards and three TDs. The Chargers (3-7) are last in the AFC West.

Likewise, the Jets are battling two major injuries, RB La’Mical Perine is out with a high-ankle sprain and RT George Fant is week-to-week with ankle and knee sprains. Perine will be replaced by Frank Gore who has 447 rushing yards gained and one TD. Fant will be replaced by Chuma Edoga, who is facing a low-ankle sprain.

Although the Dolphins have broken their five-game win streak, they still have depth in their roster along with a compelling Tua Tagovaiola. The Dolphins are averaging 27.9 ppg and surrender 20.2 ppg.

With a motivational coach like Brian Flores who challenges his team each week, the Dolphins are sure to secure the win against their former head coach Adam Gase.