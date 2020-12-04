Dolphins heavy Favorites over Bengals

Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores will not name the starting quarterback yet. However, Miami should be in good hands with Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) taking the field against the Bengals.

Miami will host Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Dolphins in the playoffs?

Sitting at 7-4 with five games left, Miami currently holds the sixth seed in the AFC. With Tagovailoa nursing a thumb injury, Miami should be cautious this week. Fitzpatrick is more than capable of leading this team past the two-win Bengals.

Miami getting to 8-4 would be a huge accomplishment, but if this team wants a playoff spot, they will have to earn it over the last four games.

They play the Chiefs and the Patriots at home before going to the Raiders and the Bills to close the season. To keep a playoff spot, it is likely two of these games must go their way.

Tagovailoa vs Burrow will have to wait.

The Bengals and Dolphins selected potential franchise quarterbacks in this years draft. Coming from the same draft class, these two will be linked for years. So, who won?

We won’t know which team got the better quarterback for a potentially long time, but head-to-head match ups are certainly fun to watch.

Due to a devastating leg injury in week 11, Joe Burrow will miss the first matchup vs Tagovailoa’s Dolphins.

"Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery yesterday. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will begin the recovery process and we look forward to his return." — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 3, 2020

A trap for the Dolphins?

The Bengals were a sack and fumble away from upsetting the New York Giants last week.

The Giants are in a very similar spot as Miami. They currently hold a playoff spot and have a tough schedule remaining after the Bengals. It’s easy to look past this team as stronger opponents await.

It appeared that the Bengals were going to lose last week until a late touchdown, big defensive stop and a punt return to midfield put them in a position to win.

Down 19-17 with under a minute left, the Bengals, led by Brandon Allen, only needed around 10 yards to have shot a game winning field goal.

A sack and fumble on the first play of the drive ended the game and the Giants escaped, will the Dolphins?