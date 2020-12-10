Another missed game doesn’t help Texas A&M

With playoff hopes up in the air, Texas A&M remains uncertain of their postseason chances. The Aggies battle versus Ole Miss has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. As the regular season winds down, Texas A&M hopes to sneak into the college football playoff bracket.

The Big Dilemma

With the Alabama Crimson Tide clinching the SEC West, the Aggies’ chances decrease of making a playoff run. However, if you’re an Aggie fan, you’re rooting for the Gators to lose to Bama in the SEC championship game. Texas A&M needs Alabama to defeat Florida in Atlanta next Saturday in order to have a shot at the No. 4 seed in the playoff bracket. You may be wondering, “well didn’t the Gators lose to the the Aggies?” Although this is true, Alabama secured the SEC West title which leads to Texas A&M not being able to compete in the SEC championship matchup.

Some asked if the Aggies could take on the Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday due to both teams remaining sidelined for COVID-19. Fans and insiders in the college football world believe that this scenario could determine which team is deserving of the playoff seed; however, teams cannot play schools outside of their conference this season.

Is it Fair?

Is it fair if 5-0 ranked Ohio State makes the playoffs over 8-1 Texas A&M? Due to the Buckeyes’ game being canceled versus rival Michigan this Saturday, the team is in danger of not being eligible to play in the Big Ten championship game, which is required to stay in playoff contention.

Would playing fewer games and going undefeated be a reason to not select a team that has competed longer? Here’s what Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher had to say about the situation:

Looking Ahead

Jimbo Fisher and his squad will remain in control of the things they can at the moment. Until then, the team hopes to finish their astonishing 2020 season strong to prove that they’re deserving of a chance to compete with the best teams in college football for a championship.

No. 5 Texas A&M returns to action in Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers next Saturday.