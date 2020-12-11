Alabama takes on unranked Arkansas

Top-ranked Alabama will head to Fayetteville to take on an unranked Arkansas team at noon on Saturday.

Alabama Rolling

Heading into Saturday’s game, Alabama is undefeated. They are also the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. As they head into a game against another unranked team, Alabama looks to keep rolling. Head Coach Nick Saban is not taking this game lightly, though. He says that Arkansas has a strong offense no matter the quarterback that will take the field on Saturday.

However, Heisman contender and quarterback Mac Jones is also a force to be reckoned with. Against LSU, Jones threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Alabama win. While Saban says he doesn’t like to compare offenses of the past and present, he does recognize this team’s strength. For Saban, it’s the balance and the overall coachability of this year’s team.

Arkansas Underdogs

It’s no secret that Arkansas is the underdog heading into Saturday’s matchup. The team is unranked with twice as many losses as wins on the season. Head Coach Sam Pittman is not ready to give up the fight, though.

The Arkansas defense will have to step up on Saturday. Following a tough two-point loss to Missouri last week, Pittman is emphasizing looking forward. Another question for the Razorbacks on Saturday will be the starting quarterback position. Feleipe Franks was not healthy in the Missouri game, and KJ Jefferson took his place. Jefferson threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Pittman has faith in both, but it is still undetermined who will start on Saturday.

The Meeting

📺 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 📺 Arkansas' regular season finale on Saturday, Dec. 12th against Alabama will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on ESPN. 📰: https://t.co/6i4QQcSSEU pic.twitter.com/8p1iJ1vlTn — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 6, 2020

No one will be shocked if Alabama walks away from this game with win No. 10 and an undefeated regular season. The Alabama offense is solid, and their defense has dominated unranked teams all season. The key for Arkansas will be the success in the quarterback position, whomever that may include. The defense will also have to bounce back from a tough Missouri loss to combat Alabama’s dominance.

Either way, Arkansas has an uphill battle in this one.