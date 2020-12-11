Home / College Football / Alabama takes on unranked Arkansas
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and quarterback Mac Jones (10) celebrate a touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Sara Kate Dyson December 11, 2020 College Football, Football, SEC 21 Views

Top-ranked Alabama will head to Fayetteville to take on an unranked Arkansas team at noon on Saturday.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass to wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Alabama Rolling

Heading into Saturday’s game, Alabama is undefeated. They are also the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. As they head into a game against another unranked team, Alabama looks to keep rolling. Head Coach Nick Saban is not taking this game lightly, though. He says that Arkansas has a strong offense no matter the quarterback that will take the field on Saturday.

However, Heisman contender and quarterback Mac Jones is also a force to be reckoned with. Against LSU, Jones threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Alabama win. While Saban says he doesn’t like to compare offenses of the past and present, he does recognize this team’s strength. For Saban, it’s the balance and the overall coachability of this year’s team.

Arkansas Underdogs

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) rushes for a first down against Texas A&M during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

It’s no secret that Arkansas is the underdog heading into Saturday’s matchup. The team is unranked with twice as many losses as wins on the season. Head Coach Sam Pittman is not ready to give up the fight, though.

The Arkansas defense will have to step up on Saturday. Following a tough two-point loss to Missouri last week, Pittman is emphasizing looking forward. Another question for the Razorbacks on Saturday will be the starting quarterback position. Feleipe Franks was not healthy in the Missouri game, and KJ Jefferson took his place. Jefferson threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Pittman has faith in both, but it is still undetermined who will start on Saturday.

The Meeting

No one will be shocked if Alabama walks away from this game with win No. 10 and an undefeated regular season. The Alabama offense is solid, and their defense has dominated unranked teams all season. The key for Arkansas will be the success in the quarterback position, whomever that may include. The defense will also have to bounce back from a tough Missouri loss to combat Alabama’s dominance.

Either way, Arkansas has an uphill battle in this one.

