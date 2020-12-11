No.9 Georgia Bulldogs on the road taking on No. 25 Missouri Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs are one the road to Columbia, Missouri hosted by the Missouri Tigers in an SEC matchup this Saturday..

Georgia Bulldogs (6-2)

the No.9 Georgia Bulldogs are on the road for the last game of the regular season, facing off against the No.25 Missouri Tigers. Both of these team are top-25 teams in the college football playoff rankings.

Georgia had high aspirations, including making the college playoffs this season, but fell short when taking a 44-28 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs offense is ran by QB, JT Daniels who returned in the middle of November. Daniels has led the Bulldogs to victory the past two contests. Adding a spark to Georgia offense are RB James Cook and RB Zamir White

The Bulldogs have had more than enough time to rest and get back to action after coming off of their bye week. Prior to this match up, Georgia played against South Carolina, on Nov. 28, where they defeated the Gamecocks 45-16.

This match up between these two teams was initially meant to be played Nov. 14, but the Tigers had to postpone due to related COVID-19 issues.

Game 9 Trailer | Dawgs vs. Tigers pic.twitter.com/4bLtwZbFMC — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 11, 2020

Missouri Tigers (5-3)

The Missouri Tigers come into this game with an impressive win, adding a fifth win to their record. The Tigers hosted the Arkansa last weekend where they battled it out defeating the Razorbacks 50-48.

Tigers offense is run through QB Conner Bazelak who sits a fifth in the SEC for most pass completions with 2002 for the season. The offense for the Tigers have had light shine on them with running back Larry Rountree III, who sits fourth in the SEC for rushing yards sitting 835 for the season.

Quarterback Conner Bazelak had this to say about Saturday match up against Georgia:

“It’s no secret that they’re a good football team,” MU quarterback Connor Bazelak said of Georgia. “It’s no secret that they’re a top-10 defense. Everybody in this league is good. It’s just how you execute on Saturdays and how you play as a team. We gotta prepare well. On Saturdays, we just have to perform.”

https://twitter.com/MizzouFootball/status/1337442024585371648

Kick off for this SEC match up is set for 11 a.m. in Faurot Field.