Gators' Forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates during a game against No. 18 Xavier on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Credit @GatorsMBK on Twitter.)

Keyontae Johnson Out of Hospital

Harrison Smajovits December 22, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball 8 Views

After 10 days in the hospital, Keyontae Johnson is going home.

The fear for his life is over. The best part is that Johnson will be able to celebrate Christmas with his family. While he is now fully healthy, the cause of his collapse on the court has to be identified–at least publically. Keep in mind, HIPAA is a thing. This information does not have to be released until the family decides to.

However, it appears that the reason is still unknown.

“As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work,” Johnson’s family said in a statement.

Johnson’s family said they are “committed” to sharing up updates–not only on Keyontae but information that might help everyone.

“When we have that, we will share it.”

On Dec. 12, Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State. For a time afterward, he was reported to be in critical but stable condition. One report said he was in a medically induced coma. Thankfully, this status improved. After a few say, Johnson was awake and interacting.

He even put out a video message himself on his social media.

The video is only 26 seconds long. However, these 26 seconds were enough to assurance to everyone that he is alright. After all, he’s well enough to be on camera.

There is no timetable for when Johnson will return to the court. So far, the Gators have not even played since the Florida State game. Three games have been postponed, with the next game scheduled for Dec. 30.

