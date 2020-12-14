Home / Feature Sports News / Keyontae Johnson Transferred to UF Health
Gators' Forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates during a game against No. 18 Xavier on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Credit @GatorsMBK on Twitter.)

Keyontae Johnson Transferred to UF Health

Harrison Smajovits December 14, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball 88 Views

Gators Men’s Basketball forward Keyontae Johnson forward has been successfully transferred to UF Health from Tallahassee Memorial. According to a press release from UFAA Communications Director Denver Parler, Johnson remains in critical but stable condition. The report stated as well that Johnson “is following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

Gators Men’s Basketball put out this update in a tweet of its own as well.

While this was all that was released in UF’s latest report, other news outlets report other details. A story by USA Today on Monday said medical staff placed Johnson in a medically induced coma. Doctors hope to bring him out of it later in the day.

USA Today received the updates from Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett.

All in all, the reports confirm that Keyontae Johnson remains in the same condition since he collapsed on the court on Saturday. Johnson collapsed early in the first half of the Gators’ annual game against the Florida State Seminoles. Staff required a stretcher to take him off the court.

His teammates remained in shock and in tears on the court. They chose to continue the game and lost to FSU 83-71.

Other Notes

Last season, Johnson averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds, second-most on the team. He also led the Gators with 38 steals. His performance earned him first-team coaches and second-team AP All-SEC honors.

Entering the game, Johnson averaged 16 points per game, including a 24-point performance against Boston College.

This story continues to be in development. Updates come as information is released.

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also contributes to WRUF's Gainesville Sports Center segments and makes appearances on the Clash on Harp on Sports. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019 as well.

Keyontae Johnson Still Hospitalized But Remains Stable

It’s been a little over 24 hours since Gator basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on …

