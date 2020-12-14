Keyontae Johnson Transferred to UF Health

Gators Men’s Basketball forward Keyontae Johnson forward has been successfully transferred to UF Health from Tallahassee Memorial. According to a press release from UFAA Communications Director Denver Parler, Johnson remains in critical but stable condition. The report stated as well that Johnson “is following simple commands and undergoing further tests.”

Gators Men’s Basketball put out this update in a tweet of its own as well.

While this was all that was released in UF’s latest report, other news outlets report other details. A story by USA Today on Monday said medical staff placed Johnson in a medically induced coma. Doctors hope to bring him out of it later in the day.

Florida star Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma after collapsing during a basketball game over the weekend, his grandfather told @usatodaysports. The latest on his condition: https://t.co/74TsLUxjjE — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 14, 2020

USA Today received the updates from Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett.

All in all, the reports confirm that Keyontae Johnson remains in the same condition since he collapsed on the court on Saturday. Johnson collapsed early in the first half of the Gators’ annual game against the Florida State Seminoles. Staff required a stretcher to take him off the court.

His teammates remained in shock and in tears on the court. They chose to continue the game and lost to FSU 83-71.

Other Notes

Last season, Johnson averaged a team-high 14.0 points per game along with 7.1 rebounds, second-most on the team. He also led the Gators with 38 steals. His performance earned him first-team coaches and second-team AP All-SEC honors.

Entering the game, Johnson averaged 16 points per game, including a 24-point performance against Boston College.

This story continues to be in development. Updates come as information is released.