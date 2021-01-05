Florida Men’s Basketball Prepares for Road Trip To Alabama

It’s been a whirlwind of emotion for the Florida men’s basketball team the past month. Now two games into SEC play and with a pristine 2-0 record in conference play, the Gators are finding their footing.

But, the Gators will be faced with quite the test as they roll into Tuscaloosa to face the Crimson Tide on Tuesday evening. Alabama handily defeated seventh ranked Tennessee 71-63 on Saturday. The Tide managed to shut down the conference favorite in Knoxville where they led the entire second half.

Meanwhile, the Gators secured a big win over offensive powerhouse, LSU, on the same day. A key to the Gators’ second half and overall win was junior forward and transfer Colin Castleton. Coming in at 6’11” the big man had a solid line of 21 points, 19 of them coming in the second half. Castleton earned Co-SEC Player of the Week honors after his showing against the Tigers.

What to Watch For

The Tide perhaps put together the best showing of the short season so far, shooting lights out against the Vols. Castleton says he expects the same level of intensity from Alabama on Wednesday.

More specifically, Alabama will provide a new test for the Gators who have yet to face this complete of a squad where each man on the court can shoot the ball well and often.

Who to Watch For

Florida coach Mike White is quick to praise the Tide for the balanced personnel and their ability to play hard and at a high level.

Leading the squad’s fast paced attack is sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly. Quinerly, a transfer from Villanova, has thrived in transition in his first year with Alabama after sitting out last season.

Also coming in to add length at the wing is senior guard John Petty and the rotation of Herb Jones, Josh Primo, and Keon Ellis. White says Petty has the experience and leadership that catches every opponents attention early, and can hurt any foe from the arc.

One team will leave Tuscaloosa with its first conference loss. Only one can stay perfect and clinch the solo spot at the top of the conference rankings. Catch all the action with tipoff set for 7 P.M. ET on ESPN2.