Jaguars Part Ways with HC Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone on Monday.

The Jaguars’ owner, Shad Khan, released a statement saying the organization is now searching to fill the position after four seasons under Marrone.

In addition, the Jaguars will be on the hunt for a new general manager headed into next season. The Jaguars fired former GM Dave Caldwell in November.

Jaguars Under Marrone

In his four seasons as head coach, Marrone recorded a 25-45 overall record.

His most notable season came in 2017 when the Jaguars won the AFC South and made an appearance in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. Despite a successful 2017 season, Marrone and the Jaguars were unable to keep up the momentum in later seasons.

During his tenure with the Jaguars, Marrone had a carousel of starting quarterbacks. The Jaguars may continue the trend of new starting quarterbacks with their number one pick this year.

Potential Candidates

With the position officially open, the speculation of who will take over as head coach are swirling. At the top of the rumor list is former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.

The notable college football coach holds a combined three national championships from his stints with the Gators and the Buckeyes. Despite no NFL coaching experience, the NFL rumor mill has Urban as a top pick for the Jaguars head coaching role.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Ohio State’s Ryan Day is also rumored to be a candidate. The Buckeyes head coach took over in 2019 and holds a 23-1 overall record. Day will coach the Buckeyes in the 2021 National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Urban Meyer decides to stay retired… Ohio St coach Ryan Day is a potential target, sources say. https://t.co/Rw6D14iOaw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

The Jaguars have a ton of money to spend in terms of cap space for next season, making this coaching position even more attractive, and if Clemson quarterback is taken with the top pick in the NFL Draft, the Jags could have the most NFL ready prospect at the position since Andrew Luck.