No. 9 Texas A&M tops Florida Women’s Basketball

Florida women’s basketball (7-2) took on another top 10 opponent in No. 9 Texas A&M (10-0) on Sunday afternoon. The undefeated Aggies proved to be too much in the end taking a 92-67 victory over the Gators.

Florida Keeps it Close

The Gators kept the game close in the first quarter with the Aggies ahead 18-15. However, the strong Texas A&M offense managed to further their lead in the second quarter.

A strong performance from the Aggies’ N’dea Jones helped keep Texas A&M ahead. Jones finished the game with 17 points and 18 rebounds. At the half, Texas A&M lead 39-28.

Despite a 10 point deficit heading into the third quarter, Florida managed to stay in the game. With just over three minutes left in the third, the Gators managed to cut the Texas A&M lead to five points, 49-44. A layup from Nina Rickards followed by two made free throws from Kiara Smith helped keep Florida in the game. Rickards finished the game with 14 points with Smith added another 16 points for the Gators.

Rickards spoke about how she found success getting to the rim against the Aggies.

Texas A&M Maintains Lead

The Aggies managed to hold a lead over the Gators throughout the third but jumped ahead 61-50 heading into the final quarter. A Ciera Johnson free throw and a Jones jumper would put the Aggies back on top and shift the momentum in their favor.

Florida head coach Cameron Newbauer highlighted the strengths of the Aggies.

The fourth quarter stayed in favor of Texas A&M with the Aggies taking the game 92-67.

Lavender Briggs led the Gators with 19 points and added eight rebounds.

Up Next for Florida

The Gators opened up their SEC schedule against two top 10 opponents in the fifth ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the ninth ranked Aggies.

Florida will continue SEC play when it returns to the court on January 7 for another match up with a top ranked opponent in number 12 Mississippi State.