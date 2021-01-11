Urban Meyer among Jaguars Coaching Candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a head coach, and they could land one of college footballs’ biggest names: Urban Meyer.

Meyer to the NFL?

Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer has been assembling a coaching staff, including some assistants from the college ranks, should he decide to become the Jaguars' next HC, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2021

Meyer has one of the best records in college football history. He won 187 games and three national championships since his head coaching career began in 2001. In the last two years, he has taken over as Ohio States’ Athletic Director.

However, Meyer could return to coaching, this time at the NFL level. Mike Dirocco, who covers the Jaguars for ESPN, views it as more than just a possibility.

Meyer, who met with Jaguars’ Owner Shad Kahn on Friday, could be the teams’ top candidate. It seems as if Meyer to the NFL is long overdue, and if he takes this job, he will have plenty to work with.

Jaguars have the most enticing job

Owning the number one pick always makes a job more enticing. This year is no different. With Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence declaring for the NFL draft, the Jaguars will likely pick select the Clemson star.

Trevor Lawrence has officially declared for the 2021 NFL draft. (via @Trevorlawrencee) pic.twitter.com/pbjnipprM7 — ESPN (@espn) January 6, 2021

NFL fans have been paying attention to Lawrence since his Freshman year when he won the National Championship game. He’s been described as one of the top quarterback prospects since Peyton Manning. He is a player, that many believe, can change a franchise.

On top of landing Lawrence, the Jaguars also have the Rams first-round pick and plenty of cap space.

Free agents to target could include Bud Dupree on the defensive line, Kenny Golladay at wide receiver and Hunter Henry and tight end. A strong free agent and draft class could turn this franchise around quickly.

Urban Meyer coaching in the NFL could be happening and there are not many options better than this Jaguars team. This team is ready to spend the money needed to compete.