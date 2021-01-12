Francisco Lindor is a New York Met — there’s no denying it since new owner Steve Cohen traded for him Thursday. But the question remains: how long will “Mr. Smile” stay in Queens?

The four-time All-Star shortstop will become a free agent following the 2021 season. And he’s open to hanging around a lot longer.

Lindor not against a long-term deal

The Cleveland Indians could not lock up Lindor for the future, despite him being the face of the franchise. So, the next objective for Cohen and the Mets is to get him to commit for the long-run.

In a video call Monday, Lindor said he is open to a contract extension. However, he has not discussed it with Mets’ executives.

Lindor has already spoken with Cohen, team president Sandy Alderson and general manager Jared Porter since the trade that sent him and Carlos Carrasco to New York. Also, he talked to most of the coaches and some players.

He said he’d let his teammates know that he’s not the leader right away, but will be ready to step into that role.

Making a home in New York

Lindor spent six seasons in Cleveland and has no qualms with the organization. He said it put he and his teammates the best situation to win. His trade to New York created some conflicting emotions.

“Once I got the call there was a lot of mixed feelings,” Lindor said. “Cleveland was home. I love Cleveland. The people in Cleveland have treated me well. It’s a great organization. I have nothing but respect and love for all of them. The fans were great for the time I was there. But also, there’s been so much excitement about the Mets that I couldn’t help myself to be extremely excited.”

He still can’t watch the 2016 World Series. It hurts for him to watch his squad lose to the Chicago Cubs. Lindor said he won’t watch it until he wins a championship. He is hopeful that he can contribute and help the Mets win a title.

Lindor will partner with his new teammates to do so. He’s talked to Marcus Stroman, James McCann, Edwin Diaz, former Florida Gator Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Tomas Nido. He said he grew up playing on the same team as Nido.

Sound used in this story courtesy of ESPN and ABC Newscall.