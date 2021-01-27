SEC 2021 Football Schedules Released

The 2021 SEC football schedules have officially been released. The schedules for each school include eight conference matchups.

Florida’s SEC Schedule

The Gators will play just two non-conference games before welcoming their first SEC opponent to The Swamp on Sept. 18. The reigning National Champions, Alabama Crimson Tide, will be the first conference foe the Gators will face in 2021. The game will mark the first time the Crimson Tide travels to Gainesville since 2011. The Gators will remain at home for week four, taking on SEC East rival Tennessee on Sept. 25.

Following the two-week SEC homestand, the Gators will hit the road in week five to take on Kentucky. The team won’t stay away for long, though, as they return to Gainesville to take on Vanderbilt in week six. On Oct. 16, the Gators seek vengeance against LSU in Baton Rouge before taking a break in week eight. As in typical seasons, the Gators will head to Jacksonville to take on Georgia right after their bye week.

The Gators will face their final two division opponents in November. First, the Gators head to South Carolina on Nov. 6. Then, after a non-conference week at home, they will head to Missouri for another round against the Tigers.

Florida’s Non-Conference Schedule

Florida opens its 2021 season against in-state opponent Florida Atlantic on Sept. 4 in The Swamp. Then, the team travels to Tampa to take on South Florida for only the second time in school history. After the first two weeks, the Gators face seven-straight SEC opponents before welcoming Samford to Gainesville for the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

The regular season for the Gators will end with the return of Florida State to The Swamp on Nov. 27. This final showdown will be long-awaited for the two teams, which were not allowed to meet in 2020 due to COVID-19 conference restrictions.

Notable SEC Matchups

Each of the 14 SEC teams’ schedules will include eight conference matchups, which will include six games against divisional opponents. Thrown into the mix will be non-conference games that will still produce intrigue amongst college football fans.

In week one, Georgia and Clemson will battle it out in Charlotte while Alabama and Miami face off in Atlanta. Additionally, the Big 12 makes an appearance in the SEC schedule when Texas travels to Arkansas. The Big 10 also cracks into the SEC when they take on Auburn in week three.