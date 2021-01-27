Philadelphia Eagles hire former Florida OC Brian Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles hired former Florida offensive coordinator Brian Johnson on Wednesday. After a successful three-season stint with the Gators, Johnson is making his way to the NFL for a quarterback coaching role with the Eagles.

The Gators congratulated Johnson on their Twitter account.

A New Look in Philly

New Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is offensive-minded. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator is looking to revamp the Eagles’ struggling offense. The addition of Johnson to the Philadelphia coaching staff could be a key to improving the Eagles’ quarterback situation.

Johnson will likely be working with quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts during his time in Philadelphia. Questions surrounding the performance of five-year veteran Wentz is a major focus to fixing the Eagles’ offense. Wentz ranked second to last in the league for completion percentage and led the league in interceptions (15) last season.

Additionally, Johnson will likely look to develop the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma quarterback. Hurts saw some playing timing during his rookie season with the Eagles. The rookie threw for over 1,000 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Johnson’s Career

The new Philadelphia quarterback coach knows the position. From 2004-2008, Johnson appeared in 41 games at quarterback for the University of Utah. During his college career, Johnson threw for 7,853 yards and 57 touchdowns. In addition, he led Utah to the 2008 Sugar Bowl where they defeated Alabama to complete Utah’s perfect 13-0 season.

Coach Johnson’s career is rooted in the development of quarterbacks. The Utah alumni earned his first coaching role at his alma mater as a quarterback coach. In addition, Johnson served as OC for Utah for two seasons.

In 2014, Johnson continued his coaching career under Dan Mullen at Mississippi State. While with the Bulldogs, Johnson coached quarterbacks, Nick Fitzgerald and Dak Prescott.

Johnson spent a season at Houston as offensive coordinator before reuniting with Mullen at Florida. From 2018 to 2020, Johnson served as an assistant coach while also working with Gator quarterbacks. Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator before the start of the Gators’ 2020 season.

Can’t wait to be back in The Swamp tomorrow night with my guys 🎯🎯🎯 #GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/VNat5pPBg1 — Brian Johnson (@BDJohnson3) November 13, 2020

While at Florida, Johnson coached quarterbacks, Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask. The Heisman Trophy candidate, Trask, broke Florida records in the 2020 season under Johnson.

Johnson’s Coaching Resume