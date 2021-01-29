Home / NFL / Will Indianapolis go with Matthew Stafford?
Indianapolis
Aug 19, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on the sidelines during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Will Indianapolis go with Matthew Stafford?

Chase Anschultz January 29, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are in a great position. They boast one of the league’s best defenses, a top-notch offensive line and elite skill position players.

However, Philip Rivers retired. Now, the Colts must look for their future quarterback this offseason to lead their team. Matthew Stafford seems to make the most sense.

Jim Irsay on Indianapolis’ QB situation

Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed questions from the media about the quarterback search. There’s a deep draft class, and a free agent class full of good quarterbacks.

Irsay talked about the kind of guy they would go after.

He also said he believes his team is close to winning a Super Bowl, and they just need a great veteran quarterback to push them over the top.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano talked about what the Colts’ options are.

Stafford’s time in Detroit

Matthew Stafford is the Lions’ all-time passing leader. He threw for a career 45,109 yards. His career completion percentage is 62.6%. Also, he threw 282 touchdowns in Detroit. However, since he was drafted in 2009, he is 74-90-1 as a starter.

Stafford has options

Just like Indianapolis, with all the great quarterbacks available, Matthew Stafford has options on where he could end up. The San Francisco 49ers seem to be the biggest competition for the Colts. The 49ers also have a ready-made Super Bowl-caliber roster and cap space.

Another interesting team for Stafford to consider is the Washington Football Team. There’s a possibility Washington found its quarterback of the future in Taylor Heinicke. However, Stafford is a proven starter and could easily elevate an already sneaky good Football Team roster.

A few other dark horse teams to think about are the Broncos, Patriots and Panthers.

With basically the entire league focused on Deshaun Watson, it will be interesting to see where Stafford ends up.

