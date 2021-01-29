Will Indianapolis go with Matthew Stafford?

The Indianapolis Colts are in a great position. They boast one of the league’s best defenses, a top-notch offensive line and elite skill position players.

However, Philip Rivers retired. Now, the Colts must look for their future quarterback this offseason to lead their team. Matthew Stafford seems to make the most sense.

Sifting through potential Matthew Stafford suitors, the Colts feel like the most seamless fit. Indy has plenty of cap space (~$65M) to work with, all of its draft picks moving forward, a roster ready to win and will be hard pressed to draft a readymade QB at pick 21. 🤝 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 24, 2021

Jim Irsay on Indianapolis’ QB situation

Colts owner Jim Irsay addressed questions from the media about the quarterback search. There’s a deep draft class, and a free agent class full of good quarterbacks.

Notable QBs who could be on the move 👀 ➖ Deshaun Watson

➖ Matthew Stafford

➖ Carson Wentz

➖ Cam Newton

➖ Ryan Fitzpatrick

➖ Dak Prescott

➖ Mitchell Trubisky Loaded list of talent. pic.twitter.com/6Mwcz2UjYC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 24, 2021

Irsay talked about the kind of guy they would go after.

He also said he believes his team is close to winning a Super Bowl, and they just need a great veteran quarterback to push them over the top.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano talked about what the Colts’ options are.

Stafford’s time in Detroit

Matthew Stafford is the Lions’ all-time passing leader. He threw for a career 45,109 yards. His career completion percentage is 62.6%. Also, he threw 282 touchdowns in Detroit. However, since he was drafted in 2009, he is 74-90-1 as a starter.

Stafford has options

Just like Indianapolis, with all the great quarterbacks available, Matthew Stafford has options on where he could end up. The San Francisco 49ers seem to be the biggest competition for the Colts. The 49ers also have a ready-made Super Bowl-caliber roster and cap space.

Another interesting team for Stafford to consider is the Washington Football Team. There’s a possibility Washington found its quarterback of the future in Taylor Heinicke. However, Stafford is a proven starter and could easily elevate an already sneaky good Football Team roster.

A few other dark horse teams to think about are the Broncos, Patriots and Panthers.

With basically the entire league focused on Deshaun Watson, it will be interesting to see where Stafford ends up.