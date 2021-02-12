Time is running out.

There is less than a month until the SEC tournament. Teams have a limited number of games left to prepare for it, which makes this Saturday’s slate of SEC matchups that much more intriguing.

SEC men’s basketball Saturday preview

The weekend will kick off at 1 p.m., as four teams will battle in the matinee time slot.

Mississippi State vs Vanderbilt

Beginning in Starkville, Mississippi, where the Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Bulldogs are fluttering just above the .500 line this season, sitting at 11-10. However, they are just 5-7 in the SEC after a 14-point loss to LSU on Wednesday. Led by guard D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State is averaging 71.2 points per game (11th in the SEC). Stewart is fourth in the conference with 17 points per game, and he will be battling with Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen Jr.

Pippen is second in the conference, averaging 20.4 points per game. The Commodores are 5-10 and 1-8 in the SEC.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is having a breakout year‼️ The sophomore guard is averaging 21.7 points and 5.5 assists @spippenjr pic.twitter.com/ziVBq3ZCRa — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) February 5, 2021

The game will be broadcasted live on SEC Network.

Auburn vs Kentucky

The other game in the early afternoon is between the Auburn Tigers (11-10, 5-7 SEC) and the Kentucky Wildcats (5-13, 4-7 SEC). The Wildcats began the year ranked No. 10 in the country, but have struggled mightily throughout the season. Coming off four straight losses, Kentucky will look to get right against Auburn. The Tigers have been perfectly average this season, sitting one game above .500. They average the fourth-most points in the SEC, dropping 78.8 points per contest.

The game will be live on CBS.

Tennessee vs LSU

Moving later in the afternoon, the 16th ranked Tennessee Volunteers will battle the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge at 2:00 p.m. Potentially the game of the weekend, this game is a battle of strength on strength. LSU is averaging 82.2 points per game, the 12th most in the country. They also boast the best scorer in the SEC in Cameron Thomas. The freshman guard averages 22.4 points per game.

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 from Wednesday ➡️ Cam doing Cam things ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/gQWV2cYftW — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 12, 2021

Meanwhile, the Volunteers are the 11th-ranked defensive team in the country, allowing just 60.8 points per contest.

The game will be live on ESPN

Georgia vs Alabama

Another ranked team will take the court at 3:30 p.m. The Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to take on No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide. This game is going to be a shootout, plain and simple. The Tide are averaging 79.2 points per game (3rd in the SEC), while the Bulldogs are fifth in the conference with 77.8 points per game. If you like offensive fireworks, this game is for you.

🗣️ The leadership in this room and culture we built won us that game The highlights 🎬#BlueCollarBasketball | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/1QWUjb8YL7 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 10, 2021

The game will be live on SEC Network

Arkansas vs Missouri

The 10th ranked Missouri Tigers are set to play the red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:00 p.m. The Razorbacks are 15-5 on the year, winning five of their last six games. Statistically, they boast the best offense in the SEC, averaging 82.7 points per game. A win against top-10 Mizzou would most likely fault Arkansas into the top 25, so this game could have a big effect on the landscape of college basketball.

The game will be live on ESPN 2.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina

Capping off a wild day of basketball is a 6 p.m. battle between two unranked teams. The Gamecocks will host the Rebels as they look to get back on track having lost six of their last eight games. Ole Miss carries a three-game winning streak into Columbia and are led by veteran guard Devontae Shuler. The senior is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points per game.

The game will be live on SEC Network.