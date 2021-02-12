Home / Feature Sports News / Pouncey Brothers Retire Together
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, right, and his brother, Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey pose after playing against each other in an NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The twin brothers announced their retirement from professional football on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

Pouncey Brothers Retire Together

Jack Webber February 12, 2021

Florida Gators alum and National Champions Maurkice and Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL.

Formers Steelers guard Ramon Foster, who played with Maurkice, announced the news on his Twitter account this morning.

Maurkice and Mike both accepted scholarships to play football at the University of Florida under Urban Meyer in 2007. The twins lined up next to each other on the 2008 offensive line, helping the team win the SEC Championship and then go on to beat Oklahoma in the BCS Championship Game.

“As I write this farewell speech I cry & laugh that twin boys from Lakeland FL that grew up in poverty made it this far in life both living out NFL dreams,” Maurkice wrote.

Maurkice entered the 2010 NFL Draft as the number one center available and was drafted by Pittsburgh 18th overall. Mike followed his brother and entered the 2011 Draft as the top center on the board. Miami drafted him with the 15th overall pick. The twin brothers combined for 21 years in the league and 13 Pro Bowl selections.

Maurkice Pouncey earned the starting center spot for the Pittsburgh Steelers his rookie year, and despite a few injuries along the way, kept his spot protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Ben posted a heartfelt message to Maurkice on his Twitter today.

Mike lined up at center for Miami from 2011 until 2018, until asking to be released. He signed a two-year deal with the Chargers, but 2018 was his last full season before suffering a neck injury in 2019 and a hip injury in 2020.

“We wanted to make it cool to be an offensive lineman and we accomplished it,” Mike wrote.

