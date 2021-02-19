Florida Gators Soccer Opens its Spring Season this Weekend

GAINESVILLE, FLA.- Florida Gators soccer announces its season opening for the spring semester Saturday. The Gators will face the College of Charleston at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium at 11.am.

The two team accepted to play their spring opening game after their game was postponed. Florida Soccer was to meet Florida Atlantic, which has to be rescheduled because of the FAU’s players lack of availability. On their end, the Cougars were to meet Coastal Carolina, but the game was rescheduled for Thursday, March 4. This game marks their first ever match up in college soccer history.

This will be the first time in 15 months that the Cougars play, but Charleston soccer head coach Christian Michner said that his protégés are ready to play with the energy and intensity that they show up to training with every day.

“We are all ready to get this season going,” he added.

Update:

WILL open spring play this weekend! Sat., Feb. 20 at 11amET

VS College of Charleston

Donald R. Dizney Stadium

Free admission but capped at 368 to ensure social distancing.

NCAA 2020-2021 season

The NCAA agreed to hold its D1 champions women’s soccer fall championship in the spring with 48 teams instead of 68. Off the 48 teams, 32 of them will be automatic qualifiers, the other 16 at-large selections. The Regular-season competition is from Feb. 3 to April 17, with selection in April 18. The NCAA College Cup will be held from May 13 (semifinal) and May 17 (final).

Gators Team

Florida Gator will unfortunately do without Deanne Rose because of her selection to play the She Believes Cup with the Canada’s Senior National Team.

“After a LONG year I’m beyond excited and grateful to take the field with my Canadian sisters again. TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT!!! GAME DAY VS THE USA LFG

@CanadaSoccerEN,” Rose poster on Twitter.

However, the Gators will return with nine of their 2019 starters. The Gators added to their roster for the Spring 2021 Beata Olsson from Enkoping, Sweden.

Cougars Team

Twenty-two Cougars will return with the addition of 10 newcomers to this year’s squad. Among them are the team top scorers Junior defender/forward Hannah Farmer and sophomore forward Olivia Freitas. Meredith Holton will be around to ensure the goal for the Cougars.