Gators Women’s Basketball Heads to Missouri

Gators women’s basketball is facing off against Missouri on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Missouri.

The Previous Matchup

The Gators, ranked 12 in the SEC, have a 10-10 record going into the game against the Tigers. The last time the Gators faced the Tigers was on January 28, and the game ended with a 61-58 loss. Lavender Briggs scored 19 points for the Gators and Floor Toonders has 13 rebounds.

The Tigers, ranked 11 in the SEC, have a 7-9 record. Since December 20, every win for Missouri has been followed by two losses. Missouri has had six games either canceled or postponed since the 2021 season began.

With only 16 games under their belt, the Tigers have had far fewer games to improve leading up to their matchup against Florida. The Gators have had two games canceled and one postponed this season, giving Florida a lot more time to work out any issues that may have been discovered while on the court.

The Gators’ Loss to the Tide

The Gators lost 77-70 against Alabama, 6th in the SEC, on Thursday. Kiki Smith and Faith Dut were not shaken by the loss. Smith said in a post-game interview on Thursday that she has been working on being more consistent with her three-point shots.

She along with the other guards have been going to the gym every day. Lavender Briggs and Smith are both leading scorers this season who often score anywhere from 20 to 30 points. Briggs scored 41 points against Arkansas on January 14.

Cameron Newbauer, the Florida women’s basketball head coach, recognizes that Smith and the other guards have been working hard in the gym for the past three years. Smith tied her career-high score of 27 points against the Tide, along with four assists.

“We keep talking about being the best version of ourselves each possession, and that’s what they’re doing,” said Newbauer in the post-game interview on Thursday.

The Gators are coming out of a loss with a positive mindset and carrying that to their next game.