Lightning get their third straight win over Carolina

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their third win over the Carolina Hurricanes this week. The Lightning were down 1-0 at the first intermission but came back with three unanswered goals in the second and third periods for a 3-1 win.

Three games in four days between the Canes and Bolts

The division-only schedule in the NHL means teams will really get to know each other this season. The NHL is doing what it can to limit travel this season. The league split the teams into four divisions (North, Central, East and West) and those teams will only play games within that division until the playoffs.

The Lightning are in the Central Division this year as well as the Hurricanes, and they will play nine times total this season.

This past week, the two teams played Monday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night. The Lightning got the win in all three matchups. Tampa Bay leads the season series now 4-2.

It's MR. Yanni Gourde from now on!! pic.twitter.com/pYpHan2Mxe — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 26, 2021

What it means for the Lightning

The win Thursday night gives Tampa Bay 27 points on the season. That’s good enough for second in the Central and is fourth-most in the league. The Lightning are still looking like one of the best teams in the league in their title defense season.

The Lightning have been blowing teams out. They own the best goal differential in the league at +25

Barclay loves his empty net goals 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GcUQAweKKK — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 26, 2021

The state of Florida is a hockey powerhouse?

Right now, the state of Florida has two teams in the top four in points in the NHL this season. Two Canadian teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are at the top of the league.

However, right behind them are the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers lead the Central with 28 points and the Lightning trail by one at 27.

With the Panthers and Lightning playing so well this season, Florida may be a hockey power in 2021.