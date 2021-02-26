Gators Track and Field Grab Solid Start At SEC Championships

Florida Track and Field began competition in Fayetteville, Ark on Thursday at the 2021 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Gators have already made a strong statement in the championship meet early on. At the conclusion of their first day of competition, the women’s team lead with a score of 16 while the Men rank third with 10 team points.

Day 1 is in the books. See you tomorrow #GoGators 🐊 | #UFTF2021 | #SECTF21 🔥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mhiUGcHSEX — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 26, 2021

New Hardware

Thrower Thomas Mardal was grabbed his second consecutive SEC Championship Title when he threw for 23.89 meters, 24.15 meters, and 24.16 meters. If the title was not enough, Mardal broke UF’s records three times yesterday and then an SEC Championship record. Entering the competition, the thrower led the nation in the weight throw. Now with a repeat title under his belt, Mardal leaves the competition by proving he’s the best.

Next up, Sterling Lester grabbed herself a silver medal and a new personal best in the Pentathlon when she collected 4,095 points. Her work in the Pentathlon ranks fifth on this year’s NCAA Division I Indoor Qualifying list. Then, Lester grabbed an additional personal record in the high jump with numbers being 1.68 meters.

In the Women’s distance medley relay featuring Gabrielle Wilkinson, Lauryn Ghee, Abbie Harrelson, and Imogen Barrett, the women went and ranked third on UF’s Indoor All-Time Top 10 list when they finished the race with an 11:00.31 time stamp.

Weekend Competition

Competition will resume on Friday at 12:55 p.m. with the Men’s Long Jump featuring Malcolm Clemons and PJ Austin who are ranked sixth and 13th in the NCAA. Then, the conclusion of the event will be found on Saturday with matchups scheduled to begin at 1:55 p.m.