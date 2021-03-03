Richardson Discusses Spring Season

Anthony Richardson soaks up the experience of his first spring football season as a Gator.

First Spring Season

Richardson arrived on Florida’s campus in the spring of 2020. The Gainesville native chose to leave Eastside high school early to get a jumpstart on his college football career. Things did not go according to plan, though. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all collegiate spring sports, including spring football. Now, the 2o21 spring season will be the first for the quarterback, after one year on campus.

Richardson said one of the biggest things he’s learned on campus is to keep fighting. Despite the past year, Richardson is still positive.

Role on Team

With the exit of Kyle Trask, the quarterback position is left relatively open for the Gators. At this point, Emory Jones is expected to take the lead next season, but Richardson understands that. Right now, he said his main role on the team is to support and back up Jones.

Additionally, Richardson is ready to take the field whenever he gets the chance. That’s the message head coach Dan Mullen gives to the backup quarterback staff. Although his current role is to support Jones, Richardson continues to practice and learn in the case that his number is called.

Learning and Developing

Richardson is a quarterback known for his speed. So, this spring his focus is on improvements he can make to his passing game. That is the biggest aspect of his game that needs to improve in order to boost his rank in the quarterback staff.

In addition to the passing game, Richardson turns to Trask to learn even more about the position. Richardson said the biggest thing he’s learned from Trask is how to process the game. Additionally, Richardson looks to Trask’s game management and decision-making skills to improve.