Florida Football’s Stewart Reese talks Gators O-Line

With the 2020 college football season in the rearview, the Gators are ready to go in Spring practice. As Florida gets ready for some big changes in 2021, Gators’ starting right Guard Stewart Reese is looking ahead to what the season will bring.

Reese is looking ahead

The team is paying no attention to their trail in the 2020 Cotton Bowl. The release of the Spring roster gave some very interesting takeaways before Florida returned on Feb. 18 for Spring practice. Now, one of the biggest areas to dissect going into the 2021 season will be the Gators’ tumultuous offensive line.

Not only is Reese a graduate student entering his sixth year of eligibility, but he plans to one day have “doctor” attached to his title. Although he has a long way to go before we can call him “Dr. Stew,” we’re hopeful this Gator can doctor up Florida’s offensive line in 2021.

Building depth on the offensive line this Spring

As a result of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility, Reese said he is ecstatic to be taking advantage of the opportunity. In his time throughout college, Reese has played pretty much everywhere along the line. As for where he is fitting in right now, he is focusing on staying versatile.

Coming in as the starting right guard, Reese said he is ready to move along the line, whether it be on the left side or in the slot as an eligible receiver.

“I get in where I fit in. Coach tells me ‘I need you here,’ and I say okay,” he said.

Moving forward, he will not be the only familiar face on the right side of Florida’s line in 2021. Offensive tackle Jean Delance will also be taking advantage of the NCAA’s extended eligibility. As Coach Dan Mullen is looking to build depth along Florida’s offensive line in the Spring, Reese and Delance will be a strong pair of veterans to help younger players.