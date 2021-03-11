Florida Gators Soccer and Becky Burleigh Home Finale vs. Georgia Southern

Tonight the Florida Gators soccer team (3-7-2) faces off against Georgia Southern (4-10-1) in a home match for the season finale at 6 p.m.

This will also be the home finale at Dizney Stadium for the team’s Head Coach Becky Burleigh and her two Associate Head Coaches Vic Campbell and Alan Kirkup.

Last Match vs. FSU

In an exhibition match against FSU on Saturday, Florida tied the number one team in the country, 0-0. They played three, 30-minute periods.

The Seminoles dominated the possession of the ball for majority of the game, registering 15 shots. But the Gators defense held their own and contested a lot of the shot attempts and did not budge at their aggressive attack.

Florida’s goalkeeper, Susi Espinoza, had three saves and commanded the defense. This was Susi’s second shutout in a row, both against ranked teams.

Georgia Southern Preview

This will be the first time Florida and Georgia Southern play each other in soccer. The Eagles last match was a 2-1 win over Stetson in Feb. This was their only match in the spring season, thus far.

Ironically, Georgia Southern hired a new head coach in Nov. 2020 named Chris Adams. He is 1-0 in his tenure.

Marcela Montoya will be the player to watch for today. She has 11 points on the season and five goals, both team highs.

Becky’s Goodbye

In Jan. 2021, the first and only head coach for Florida soccer announced that she will retire at the end of the 2021 spring season.

For all that she has done, I think it is necessary to highlight the incredible accomplishments that Becky Burleigh has achieved as a Florida Gator.

Becky Burleigh accolades in 26 seasons at Florida:

Two NCAA College Cup appearances (1998, 2001), winning NCAA title in 1998

Record of 427-136-38 No. 2 on DI Active Coaches Chart for number of wins & No. 6 on DI active list for winning percentage

14 Southeastern Conference titles and 22 NCAA Championships berths

12 SEC Tournament titles (1996-01; 2004; 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015-16)

5 time SEC coach of the year (1996, 2000, 2008, 2010, 2012) National Coach of the Year (1998)



It is truly amazing that Florida gave Becky the opportunity as a 26 year old, to start a soccer program at a major school. Even more amazing that Becky stayed, succeeded and structured a program as great as Florida’s. I

n her words, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard”

We were lucky to have you. Thank you for everything, Becky.