Gators Men’s Basketball Look For A Win In Their First Round Of The SEC Tournament

The No. 5 Florida Gators will face No.13 Vanderbilt tonight in the second-round of the SEC tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 1:25 p.m. on Gators Sports Network.

Matchup Preview

The Gators, who had a 13-8 overall season and are 9-7 in the SEC, are playing against Vanderbilt, who had a 9-15 overall season and are 3-13 in the SEC.

The Gators played Vanderbilt twice during their regular season winning both games against them. Once on Dec. 30 beating them 91-72 and the second time on Jan. 27 beating them 78-71.

Looking at the Gators

The Gators have a total of 1566 point scored during this season with an average of 74.6 points per game.

Key players for the Gators:

Name GP Pts

Tre Mann 20 300

Colin Castleton 20 254

Gators Head Coach Mike White talks about the fatigue the team has gone through as they head in to compete for championship.

Looking at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has a total of 1731 points scored this season with an average of 72.1 points per game.

Key players for Vanderbilt:

Name GP Pts

Scotty Pippen Jr. 21 434

Jordan Wright 22 201

Looking Ahead

The winner of Gators vs. Vanderbilt will go on to play No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals.