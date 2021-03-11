Photo Provided By: @GatorsMBK Twitter

Gators Men’s Basketball Look For A Win In Their First Round Of The SEC Tournament

Keishla Espinal March 11, 2021 Feature Sports News, Gators Men's Basketball 7 Views

The No. 5 Florida Gators will face No.13 Vanderbilt tonight in the second-round of the SEC tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m., with coverage starting at 1:25 p.m. on Gators Sports Network.

Matchup Preview

The Gators, who had a 13-8 overall season and are 9-7 in the SEC, are playing against Vanderbilt, who had a 9-15 overall season and are 3-13 in the SEC.

The Gators played Vanderbilt twice during their regular season winning both games against them. Once on Dec. 30 beating them 91-72 and the second time on Jan. 27 beating them 78-71.

Looking at the Gators

The Gators have a total of 1566 point scored during this season with an average of 74.6 points per game.

Key players for the Gators:

Name                           GP             Pts

Tre Mann                     20             300

Colin Castleton           20             254

Gators Head Coach Mike White talks about the fatigue the team has gone through as they head in to compete for championship.

Looking at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has a total of 1731 points scored this season with an average of 72.1 points per game.

Key players for Vanderbilt:

Name                                    GP             Pts

Scotty Pippen Jr.                21             434

Jordan Wright                    22             201

Looking Ahead

The winner of Gators vs. Vanderbilt will go on to play No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals.

 

Tags

About Keishla Espinal

Check Also

SEC Tournament: Aggies v. Commodores

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Vanderbilt Commodores will meet on the hardwood for the …

© 2021 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties