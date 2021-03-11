Oak Hall Eagles vs Ocala Forest Wildcats Girls Lacrosse

Wednesday, the Oak Hall Eagles (3-1) faced off against the Ocala Forest Wildcats (4-1) in a district matchup, seeing the Lady Eagles hand Forest High School their first loss of the season, 17-9.

First Half

Right after the first draw, there was not a doubt in anyone’s mind that Oak Hall had it in the bag. They took an early 3-0 lead in the first 3 minutes of the half, led by their electric young offense who made easy work of slicing and dicing the Forest defense.

Oak Hall Offensive Leaders

– No. 8 Sarah Miller: 5 goals, 2 assists

– No. 1 Sophie Miller: 3 goals, 2 assists

– No. 0 Harper Johnson 2 goals, 1 assist

Oak Hall Defense

The offense isn’t the only part of the team to credit though. The goaltending by the Eagles tonight was outstanding. Goaltender Madeline Paquette end her afternoon with a 61 percent save rate; her great skills in front of the net were a major part of her team’s victory tonight.

Final Thoughts

From the jump in this matchup, the Oak Hall offense was hot. It seemed like nothing could stop them, even through the few goals that their opponent scored.

The Lady Eagles had a goal in mind, and they achieved it. Effectively.

Their next matchup is against the winless Eastside Highschool.

Details below.

Up Next:

Who: Eastside High School (0-4)

When: Wednesday, March 10th

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Where: Oak Hall High School