Florida Volleyball To Host Missouri Tigers For A Top-25 Showdown

The Florida Gators Volleyball will host the No. 25 Missouri Tigers this weekend for a two-match series beginning on Friday. The Gators enter the matchup at a 14-2 record while the Tigers look to improve their 11-5 record. Florida moved themselves up to the number 7 spot after defeating Arkansas last weekend 3-0, 3-0.

Originally, the Gators were set to host the Tigers on Feb. 6 and 7, but the series was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Florida program.

Florida Leaderboard

After the Arkansas series, junior middle blocker Lauren Dooley grabbed her second consecutive SEC Defensive Player of the Week award. Within the match, Dooley averaged 2.17 blocks per set. The blocker also threw in seven kills for her offensive stats. Overall, Dooley ranks number seven in the nation and number one in the SEC with 1.57 blocks per set.

Marlie Monserez currently sits in the number two spot in the setting category in the SEC. Monserez averages 10.57 assists per set. Then, Freshman Elli Mckissock leads the conference in digs where she averages 3.90 per set.

Facing the Tigers

Missouri poses an offensive threat as their players currently sit high in SEC categories. Hitter Kylie Kuyava-Deberg sits in the number one spot over Florida with her 4.63 kills per set and 5.40 points per set. Then, Missouri’s hitting percentages also show to be higher than Florida with Tigers’ Claudia Dillion representing .374 percent.

The first serve is slated for this afternoon at 1 p.m. The series finale match is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.