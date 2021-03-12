Gator Soccer to Play LSU in Alabama

Gator soccer hits the road this Sunday to play the LSU Tigers in Orange Beach, AL.

This game will mark the 23rd matchup between these two teams. The Gators have won 19 times, tied two times, and only lost one game against the Tigers. The Gators have a chance to create more history against LSU for they have won the last seven games. However, the Tigers are a machine in progress. They only lost one of their last seven games and tied one.

If wins, the Gators will bring the series record against the Tigers 20-1-2.

Florida Gators won their last game at home against the Georgia Southern University. It was Head coach Becky’s last game at home.

Check Becky Burleigh’s images on Twitter

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1370205509194641412

The LSU Tigers face Dallas Baptist University this Friday before traveling to Orange Beach.

About the Gators

Deanne Rose will be there for the Gator. Along with Rose, there will be nine of their 2019 starters. Ten freshmen and two transfer will also travel for the Gators, including their new addition Beata Olsson. Olsson plays for the Swedish Youth National Teams, scoring 10 goals in U-17 and nine in U-19 play.

Parker Roberts is more and more in the history of the Gators.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSoccer/status/1370191079367077890

About LSU

LSU will have the service of its two goalkeepers Mollee Swift and Bella Zanotelli. In their last 660 minutes of the game, the two have only allowed three goals. Per LSU Assistant Communications Director, Aaron Hyder, Swift has now played 13 matches in net for the Tigers since arriving in Baton Rouge. The sophomore has collected 65 saves and is allowing 1.13 goals per game with a save percentage of .812. Swift leads the SEC with 65 saves and her aforementioned save percentage of .812 ranks No. 2 in the SEC. Tinaya Alexander will be also on the road for the Tigers. Alexander has scored eight times this season and assisted three times so far for the Tigers.

About the Game

The game is set up to start at 1:00 pm on Sunday.