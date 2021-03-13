Florida Soccer Takes on LSU in a Neutral Site Match

Two matches in three days. The Florida Gators soccer team (4-7-2) will travel to Orange Beach to take on Louisiana State (5-8-3) for a neutral site match at 1 p.m.

This is the first road match for Florida this spring season.

Gators are 19-1-2 against LSU all-time. The Gators have outscored the Tigers 73-8 all-time. UF is on a seven-match win streak over the Bayou Bengals, going back to 2012.

Previous Match Against Georgia Southern

The Gators sent their coaches off with a big 3-1 win over Georgia Southern on Thursday. It was head coach Becky Burleigh, and associate head coaches Vic Campbell and Alan Kirkup final home match at Florida.

Florida dominated the possession in this match over the Eagles. Having their way with the offense following two consecutive scoreless matches.

The Gators struck first with a beautiful set piece off a free-kick. Madison Alexander had a great look and capitalized off the opportunity in the 16′ minute. Florida would put one more in the back of the net before half with an impressive rip by Tori Grambo in the 31′ minute.

The match would go scoreless for a good break but Florida continued to attack, finishing the game with 37 shot attempts. Finally, Georgia Southern’s forward, Debra Ruiz, snuck one by Florida and made it a 2-1 match in the 87′ minute.

Any doubt of a comeback was shut down as quickly as it started. A minute later, Parker Roberts would hit a deep shot from 25 yards out to give the Gators a 3-1 lead and win. The dagger, essentially.

LSU Preview

Although this match doesn’t count for conference play, LSU is looking for its first conference win of the regular season. The Tigers were able to steal two wins over Alabama and #14 Ole Miss in the SEC tournament, later falling to Texas A&M. They are 2-1 at Orange Park this season.

In the spring season, LSU is 3-1-1. Their last match was a loss on Friday to Dallas Baptist, 1-2.

Both of these squads will have a quick turnaround to play this match. But both teams are also playing well this spring, so it should be an entertaining match.