Six SEC Teams Make it to NCAA Tournament

March Madness is officially back. Six teams have officially made it to the NCAA tournament.

The SEC teams participating in the tournament are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Mizzou.

This is the first bracket since the 2019 NCAA Tournament, due to last season’s cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the world still not the same when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has moved every game to the state of Indiana to form some sort of bubble around the 68 teams involved in the tournament.

Starting March 18, each SEC team will go head to head with another. Number one ranked Alabama will not be playing until Saturday. Time to get those brackets downloaded and printed.

https://twitter.com/marchmadness/status/1371247979462598667?s=20

After an eventful- for better and for worse – regular season followed by a third-round exit from the SEC Tournament, the Florida Gators (14-9) have earned the No. 7 seed in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Florida will face No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6) in the round of 64, set to tip-off on Friday, March 19, time and location to be announced.

Seeds

Undefeated Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in the March Madness 2021 bracket and begins play in the West Region against either Norfolk State or Appalachian State. Alabama won a close game against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game, and that landed the Crimson Tide a No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Tigers will be the No. 8 seed in the East Region and will play St. Bonaventure the No. 9 seed on Saturday, March 20. The Tennessee Volunteers will be a No. 5 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Below are the first-round matchups for all of the six teams who made the tournament.

No. 2 Alabama (24-6) vs. No. 15 Iona (12-5)

No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 14 Colgate (14-1)

No. 5 Tennessee (18-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (17-12)

No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6)

No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4)

No. 9 Missouri (16-9) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (15-10)