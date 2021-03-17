Miami Heat win 11th straight in 113-98 win over the Cavaliers

The Miami Heat (22-18), behind Jimmy Butler‘s 28 points, took a 113-98 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-25). After Tuesday night’s victory, the Heat have now won 11 of their last 12 games.

In addition, the Heat’s win gives them 19 straight victories over the Cavs in Miami.

19 STRAIGHT WINS OVER CLEVELAND IN MIAMI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 17, 2021

Heating Up in Miami

After a slow start to the season, Miami is looking like the team that made a championship run last season.

The Heat’s starting five had an impressive night, each scoring in the double digits.

Butler put at least 27 points for the seventh straight game with his 28 points and 12 rebounds. Miami forward Kelly Olynyk put up 17 points and eight rebounds for the Heat.

In his first appearance since March 2, Bam Adebayo dropped 14 points and posted nine rebounds along with six assists. After being listed as questionable against the Cavs, Adebayo played through an injury to his left knee. In his fourth season in the league, Adebayo is posting some of his best numbers averaging 19.1 points per game.

Adebayo reached the 3,000 point club in Tuesday night’s game. Adebayo reached 3,000 career points in their matchup against the Cavaliers.

📊 Final Box 🔥 Butler 28 Pts & 12 Rebs

🔥 Olynyk 17 Pts, 8 Rebs & 4 Asts

🔥 Herro 15 Pts

🔥 Bam 14 Pts, 9 Rebs & 6 Asts

🔥 Robinson 14 Pts

🔥 Nunn 10 Pts & 5 Rebs pic.twitter.com/euF1idUFkU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 17, 2021

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn posted 10 points and five rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson added another 14 points and Tyler Herro came off the bench to score 15.

The Heat shot 49.4 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three.

Sexton Leads Cavs

The Cavaliers’ leading scorer Collin Sexton put up 21 points against Miami. The guard out of Alabama is averaging 23.6 points per game for the Cavs.

JaVale McGee came off the bench to put up 16 points and eight rebounds for Cleveland. McGee went 8-10 from the field and was a near-perfect 7-7 from the field through the first three quarters.

Forward Larry Nance Jr. posted 14 points and nine rebounds. Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen leads all rebounders with 10 while scoring eight points.

Up Next for Miami

The Heat sit at fourth in the Eastern Conference just behind the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami returns to the court on Wednesday night on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.