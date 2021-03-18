March Madness: Breakdown of Virginia Tech

We are one sleep away from the first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament. After the sudden cancellation last year, this year’s Indy bubble brings a lot of excitement for fans everywhere.

No. 7 seed Florida is slated to face the No. 10 seed Hokies tomorrow at 12:15 in the South Region bracket. The game will air live on CBS and take place in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Virginia Tech Hokies (15-6)

Hokies head coach Mike Young is finishing up his second season of coaching at Virginia Tech. This will be his first NCAA tournament appearance since his arrival.

When asked about this season’s squad, Young had this to say about the guys:

“This has been one of the most enjoyable groups I’ve had in my 30-plus years as a coach. These guys have always been about the team and they have improved over the long haul of the season. They have weathered every storm thrown at them and I expect them to continue to do the same as we get to Indianapolis.”

.@HokiesMBB was working hard at Hinkle Fieldhouse today 💪 Take an exclusive look at its practice, as it gears up to take on Florida this Friday#MarchMadness (» @CoxComm) pic.twitter.com/SQYz8XBbXI — HokieSports (@hokiesports) March 17, 2021

Virginia Tech came up short in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, where they fell 81-73 to North Carolina. It marked their second straight defeat to the Tar Heels in the ACC tournament. This loss prompted Virginia Tech to fall to a 15-6 overall record on the season.

Forward Keve Alumna has led the way scoring wise for the Hokies throughout the regular season. He averages 15.6 points per game, 2.2 assists and eight rebounds. Guards Tyrece Radford and Nahiem Alleyne have also averaged double digits for Tech. Radford with 11.9 points per game and Alleyne with 10.3 points per game.

History Behind the Matchup

This will be the Hokies twelfth appearance in the NCAA tournament and the first time they’ve faced Florida since 1991. In the Hokies-Gator all-time series, Tech leads 5-4, winning their last match up.

Virginia Tech’s largest margin of victory came in their 1975 matchup, topping the Gators 90-60.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the No. 2 Ohio State versus No. 15 Oral Roberts matchup.