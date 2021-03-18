Oak Hall loses battle against St. Francis in the 9th Inning

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Oak Hall Eagles faced the St. Francis Wolves at home.

The final score was 10-7 seeing the Wolves take the win.

Covering Oak Hall Baseball this afternoon versus Saint Francis Catholic High School! ⚾️ @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/95Uc3IOYUZ — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) March 17, 2021

A Slow Burn

The Eagles were slow to start in the first few innings. Until, the fourth inning where they scored three runs.

Soon after, they were tied from the 7th to the 9th inning with a score of 7 to 7.

Coming out of the top of the 4th inning, the Eagles finally get on the board. Currently 3-2 Eagles lead. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/mmrRQ9xgwT — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) March 17, 2021

Strikeout Leaders

Oak Hall

– No. 6 Troy Freeman: 5 strikeouts

– No. 22 Levant Eldem: 6 strikeouts

St. Francis

– No. 4 Zachary Cetin: 6 strikeouts

Pitching change in the 7th inning by Saint Francis Catholic. Eagles in the lead, 7-5. @ESPNGainesville @OakHallSchool pic.twitter.com/wIVSi9qJ3n — Alexis Carson (@Alexis_Carson99) March 17, 2021

Recap

– Slow start to get on the board from the Eagles

-Another strong pitching performance from Senior, Levant Eldem

-Back and forth for the last four innings

-Wolves taking the lead by scoring three runs in the last inning

The Eagles will go on a two-game road stretch, but ESPN Gainesville will have coverage for their next home matchup.

Details below.

Up Next:

Who: P. K. Younge Blue Wave

When: Friday, April 2nd

Time: 4:15 PM EST

Where: Oak Hall High School