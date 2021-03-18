Oak Hall loses battle against St. Francis in the 9th Inning

Lexi Carson March 18, 2021 Baseball, High School Sports, Oak Hall High School, St. Francis High School 7 Views

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Oak Hall Eagles faced the St. Francis Wolves at home.

The final score was 10-7 seeing the Wolves take the win.

 

A Slow Burn

The Eagles were slow to start in the first few innings. Until, the fourth inning where they scored three runs.

Soon after, they were tied from the 7th to the 9th inning with a score of 7 to 7.

Strikeout Leaders

Oak Hall

–  No. 6 Troy Freeman: 5 strikeouts

–  No. 22 Levant Eldem: 6 strikeouts

St. Francis

–  No. 4 Zachary Cetin: 6 strikeouts

Recap

– Slow start to get on the board from the Eagles

-Another strong pitching performance from Senior, Levant Eldem

-Back and forth for the last four innings

-Wolves taking the lead by scoring three runs in the last inning

The Eagles will go on a two-game road stretch, but ESPN Gainesville will have coverage for their next home matchup.

Details below.

Up Next: 

Who: P. K. Younge Blue Wave

When: Friday, April 2nd

Time: 4:15 PM EST

Where: Oak Hall High School

