Gators Host Pro Day

It is finally time for the Florida Gators’ Pro Day. Numerous Gator athletes, former and current, will participate in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts for a chance to increase their draft stock.

The Gators will have 16 draft-eligible players from the 2o20 roster participating including Shawn Davis, Stone Forsythe, Trevon Grimes, Evan McPherson, Kyle Pitts, Tedarrell Slaton, Kadarius Toney, Kyle Trask and Marco Wilson. Former Florida players Adam Shuler, Kalif Jackson and Martez Ivey will also participate in this year’s Pro Day.

Pro Day events will include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts. This will be the first Pro Day since 2019 when the event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coaches in Attendance

Former Florida head coach, and now Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is in Gainesville for Pro Day, but he isn’t the only head coach to make an appearance. Miami’s Brian Flores, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Carolina’s Matt Rhule are also in attendance.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is also scouting for the event. He was at Alabama’s Pro Day earlier this week with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick has been a regular at Florida Pro Days in the past, so he could make an appearance today.

Gators in the First Round

There is talk of quite a few Gators being selected in the first round of the draft. Tight-end Kyle Pitts is the main attraction for scouts today. He is ranked as high as the No. 2 Draft prospect, behind Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. Pitts is almost certain to become the highest-drafted tight end the Gators have produced. Ben Troupe currently holds the title, selected in the second round in 2004 as the 40th overall pick.

Kyle Pitts has a longer wingspan than any WR or TE in the NFL (83 3/8") in the last 20 years 🤯 Breaking DK Metcalf’s record 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTt8U0sEMT — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney continues to rise in the rankings. Based on the latest projections, Toney has a chance to be a late first-round pick. Veteran ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked Toney the No. 24 overall prospect. This is one spot ahead of star Alabama running back Najee Harris.

Kadarius Toney: 35% missed tackle per touch rate since 2018 1st among all draft-eligible WRs pic.twitter.com/q2ktfaS4Oj — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 25, 2021

Coverage of today’s events can be found on @GatorsFB social media platforms. There will also be a four-part special highlighting Florida’s and LSU’s Pro Day events aired on the SEC Network.