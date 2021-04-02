Lightning Defeat Blue Jackets 3-2

The Tampa Bay Lightning (25-9-2) defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets (14-16-8) Thursday 3-2. The come-from-behind victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Lightning.

First Period Lead

Tampa Bay opened up scoring 15:45 minutes into the game with an extended 5-on-3 power play. The Lightning had 62 seconds of a two-man advantage after the Blue Jackets were called for too many players on the ice for the penalty kill. With assistance from Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, Brayden Point took a shot from below the left circle to give Tampa Bay its first goal. The Lightning wouldn’t score for another 39 minutes.

Snuck right through ☑️ pic.twitter.com/04yzXRK4bN — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 1, 2021

Columbus evened the score midway through the second period. Zach Werenski optimized off of a rebound from Eric Robinson’s shot to secure his fifth goal of the season. The Blue Jackets took the lead in the third period when Robinson slipped through the left-wing and beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Third Period Rally

Tampa Bay was trailing by one with just over five minutes remaining. Rookie Ross Colton brought the score to 2-2 with a wrist shot from the left circle. Brayden Point would be the finisher, scoring his second goal of the night and leading the Lightning to victory. Point’s game-winner came 66 seconds after Colton’s. Point attempted a backhand pass to Tyler Johnson, but it deflected off of a Columbus defender and into the net.

Open and shut by Mr. Brayden Point 👊 pic.twitter.com/wzKOq0465f — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 2, 2021

Lightning Coach Jon Cooper was pleased with the way his team bounced back to secure the win.

“It’s games like this when you’re battling back and down one with six (minutes) to go … you just have to keep working to come out of these.’’

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had another great night in the net. He recorded 36 blocked shots, just shy of his season-high total of 37 saves.

Up Next

The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.