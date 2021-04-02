UNC Begin Search for William’ Successor

The UNC Tar Heels have found themselves in very foreign waters. With the retirement of Roy Williams, they are in the hunt for a new coach. A successor, if you will.

Williams had been at the helm of the Tar Heels for 18 seasons. When he took over, UNC was searching to regain its glory from the Dean Smith era. Williams wasted no time in doing so. In his second season, Williams coached the Tar Heels to an NCAA tournament championship. Two more championships were won under Williams’ tenure.

But now, this era is over, and it’s time to see who will guide the team next.

Let the Search Begin

There is some speculation as to whom will get the job. Jay Bilas of ESPN suggested it could potentially be a hire from within, such as assistant coach Hubert Davis. However, Wes Miller from UNC Greensboro is also up for consideration.

Davis has been a coach at UNC for nearly a decade, and he was a coach for the 2017 National Championship. His experience with Tar Heels and having been under the wing of Roy Williams puts him at the front of considerations.

If they are looking to promote from within, Steve Robinson is also up for the job. He might not get looked at first though. While Robinson worked with Williams at both Kansas and UNC, his head coaching experience is a blemish on his resume. As FSU’s head coach, Robinson reached the Round of 32 in his first season, but he followed it up with four losing seasons and was fired.

Miller, however, has his connections to the Tar Heels as well. He played for Williams for three seasons, including the 2005 National Championship team. He also has head coaching experience. Miller just brought UNC Greensboro to March Madness and the Spartans won their conference.