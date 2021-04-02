No. 1 Seed Gonzaga meets No.11 UCLA in Final Four

The NCAA Final Four is set as No.1 seed Gonzaga meets with No.11 seed UCLA.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (30-0)

Gonzaga record up to date is 30-0 for the season and still going as they meet with UCLA Saturday. Gonzaga has been been having their way all season–some would call it a Cinderella story. The Bulldogs are the only team in the NCAA to still have an undefeated record for the season. Under head coach Mark Few, who was awarded head coach of the year.

Gonzaga has been putting on a show for the whole season from their floor general Jalen Suggs, power forward Drew Timme and conference sixth man of the year, Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard who has stood out playing a big role and adjusting to coming off the bench for Gonzaga. The junior guard joined the program last year after transferring from Florida.

If Gonzaga is able to pull off this win and continue on their journey on to NCAA championship game and seal the deal, they will join the last team in college basketball history to go undefeated was, Indiana. That team also went on to win the NCAA tournament in 1975-76 season. They are near to making history and joining the unbeaten college basketball team list

The last time Gonzaga lost was Feb. 22 of last year to BYU, then ranked No.2 in the country.

Unbeaten college basketball teams

Indiana 32-0 1975-76

UCLA 30-0 1972-73

UCLA 30-0 1971-72

UCLA 30-0 1966-67

UCLA 30-0 1963-64

North Carolina 32-0 1956-57

San Francisco 29-0 1955-56

The shot we all wanted to see, part ✌️ pic.twitter.com/cbSzXqTLag — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 31, 2021

UCLA Bruins Basketball

UCLA entered the NCAA Tournament on a four-game losing streak, but was able to turn it around making their way to the Final Four. The Bruins have made a dramatic impact throughout the tournament marking them as the only double-digit seed team left in the tournament

The Bruins enter this matchup with a tough a 51-49 overtime win over No.1 seed Michigan. Two players to watch out for during this Gonzaga and UCLA matchup is sophomore guard, Jaime Jaquez Jr. who scored a season-high 27 points in their matchup against Michigan. Following alongside him was Johnny Juzang. with 28 points who currently leads the tournament in points scored. Tune in Saturday at 830 p.m. for tipoff to see if Gonzaga will continue their streak or will UCLA make a big upset.