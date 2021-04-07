Gators Add a Man From the Transfer Portal

Harrison Smajovits April 7, 2021

Gators men’s basketball gains another man in the transfer portal. Guard Myreon Jones is leaving Penn State to join Florida.

On Wednesday afternoon, he posted his move on twitter. The Gators twitter page tweeted it.

Jones was key player on the Nittany Lions starting five. He averaged 30 minutes a game in the 25 games he played in 2021.

The numbers should give the fans some confidence in this pickup too. Jones averaged 15.3 points a game in 2021–this would have made him second on the team behind Tre Mann last season (16.0 ppg). His average of 2.0 assists a game would have been third on the team.

Jones joins a deflated Gators team that has seen nearly the entire five vanish, either to the draft or the transfer portal.

Players who have transferred:

  • Noah Locke
  • Ques Glover
  • Omar Payne
  • Osayi Osifo

Players Heading to the Draft:

  • Scottie Lewis
  • Tre Mann
  • Colin Castleton (no agent)

Then, there’s Keyontae Johnson who still needs to assess his own health. As much as everyone wants to see him return, his health is a priority, and that might mean that he can’t play.

That being said, Jones does join a Gators team that is adding from the transfer portal. Brandon McKissic transferred over from UM Kansas City, and CJ Felder comes from Boston College. 

