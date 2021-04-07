Gators shuts down FAMU in seven inning mercy rule

When was the last time, there was a midweek mercy rule? Today. After scrapping by Stetson 7-6 on Tuesday, the Gators secure another midweek matchup victory. After sweeping FAMU in March, Florida puts on an impressive offensive display beating the rattlesnakes 10-0.

Gators Score Early

The scoring started early for Florida with a three-run shot off the bat of Jud Fabian in the bottom of the first. That moves Fabian’s RBI to 28 on the year with 10 home runs.

Jud pulled the yard card 😎 Gators strike first ✅ B1 | UF 3, FAMU 0 pic.twitter.com/btenwCUXDB — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) April 7, 2021

Additionally, the bats continue to pop into the second inning. Nathan Hickey slams an RBI double to bring the score to 5-0. Florida did not stop the scoring. Another run was added in the sixth to make it 6-0. In the seventh, Cal Greenfield bringing two runs on a single up the middle moving the score 8-0. Two more runs on the board and the game would end there at 10-0 for Florida.

Mercy Rule

Only playing seven innings in Gainesville on Wednesday, both Florida and FAMU mutually agreed to a 10-run mercy rule prior to first pitch. Why? The Gators will pack up and head to Knoxville Thursday at 8:00 am. Florida A&M has a four-game conference series this weekend against Norfolk State University. Both teams decided on the run-rule due to the important conference games on the horizon.

On To The Vols

After taking the series 2-1 over No. 3 Ole Miss, Florida faces another tough opponent in the No.6 Volunteers. Tennessee is 7-2 in SEC action and 25-5 on the year. This weekend will no doubt be a showcase of SEC powerhouse baseball combat.