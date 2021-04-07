Heggie hoping for an NFL shot

One of the few remaining players from the last coaching regime in Florida, Brett Heggie has set his eyes on the league. He will hope to join his fellow NFL-chasing Gators for the 2021-22 season.

Tough beginnings

While Heggie came in during Jim McElwain’s two year stay at UF, the offensive lineman was determined to stay a Gator. After being redshirted his freshman year in 2016, Heggie played well in 2017. He was a good piece for the Gators to build with, playing well enough to earn seven starts out of eight appearances and an SEC offensive lineman of the week honor prior to his season-ending ACL tear.

Heggie’s 2018 season also had him battling injury. Only appearing in nine games, various injuries kept the now NFL-hopeful from playing the full season. He still performed well despite swapping between both guard positions. The Florida line only allowed 18 sacks all season, which ranked third in SEC teams.

Resurgence

The 2019 season was much better in terms of injury for Heggie. He started and played in 12 of 13 games while still swapping between both guard positions. After quarterback Kyle Trask was thrust into the spotlight following the season-ending injury of Feleipe Franks, the passing offense became the 16th best in the nation with the help of Heggie and co.

And finally, the 2020 season was arguably Heggie’s peak as a Florida Gator. Swapping to center for Trask, Heggie started in all 12 of Florida’s games. Underneath Heggie and Trask’s leadership, the offense was ranked No. 1 in the nation and No. 8 in passing yards per game for the season.

NFL Dreams

“I felt good today,” Heggie told media during Florida’s pro day on March 31. “You know my big thing coming into it was proving I could change direction, doing well in position drills and I felt like I did that. I showed some athleticism out there, I’m pretty happy with it.”

Tonight’s clip that has me fired up is of my man @HeggieBrett74 ! He is one of the most complete interior OL in this draft and will have NFL teams drooling over his tape and his high character. pic.twitter.com/FTKDX8tPri — Logan Brown Sports (@LBSAgent) January 13, 2021

He mentioned he personally spoke to five or six NFL teams, with his agent speaking to “some others” as well. He was complimented on his versatility- his swapping positions seems to have paid off in the long run. Other highlights of Heggie’s game was his preparation and size: the Florida native measures in at 6-foot-5, 321 pounds as per ESPN.

While Heggie may have had a rough beginning during his stay in Gainesville, he ended on a high note and hopes to go even farther toward his NFL dreams.