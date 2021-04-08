Florida Gator Marco Wilson Shines at Gators Pro Day

After a playing in 36 games in his career at the University of Florida, Marco Wilson is preparing to continue playing in the NFL. Wilson recently competed in the Gators Pro Day. He showed off his athleticism and performed as one of the top cornerbacks in the combine.

Background

Wilson played high school football at American Heritage High School and led his school to a pair of FHSAA state titles in 2014 and 2016 along with his Gator teammate Tedarrell Slaton. He then joined Joe Haden, Janoris Jenkins and Marcus Robinson as one of only four true freshmen to start at corner back on opening day.

Wilson started all 34 games and had 34 tackles along with a team-high ten break ups. It was also the most in Florida’s history since Vernon Hargreaves in 2011, who also had 11. In 2018, Wilson suffered a season ending injury in only his second game and then followed that up with a strong 2019 season where he recorded three interceptions.

He then started in nine out of 10 games this past season collecting 33 tackles.

Draft Combine

Wilson ran a terrific 4.37 in the 40 yard dash. He also posted a 43.5 inch vertical. Wilson also had a 136-inch broad jump ranked third all time at his position and had a time of 4.25 in the shuttle as well as a 6.88 in the three cone.

Here is what he thought about on his Pro Day.

What’s Next

While Wilson’s time at Florida did not end well, Wilson has hopes of becoming the next Florida Gator to make an impact in the NFL.