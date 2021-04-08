Tedarrell Slaton Hopes For NFL Chance After Successful Pro Day

Across the nation the best college football players, have been showcasing their skills in various NFL Pro days. The 2021 NFL Draft is just three weeks away, and players are running out of time to prove to scouts their worth. Defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton out of the University of Florida hopes he did enough to earn an NFL opportunity. Slaton spoke to the media about his pro day performance.

College Career In Review

In 2020 Slaton started all 12 games at defensive tackle for the gators. Throughout the season he collected 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hurries. Slaton’s impressive size and strength helped propel him to having a successful four-year career at Florida. As a result, NFL scouts have been sure to keep a close eye on Slaton as the NFL Draft approaches. After his pro day Slaton addressed the feedback he has been getting from scouts, about how he would be used at the next level.

Player Summary

Now that Slaton’s pro day and college career has come to a close, he can fully be evaluated as an NFL prospect. What Slaton lacks in ability to stop the run, he makes up for in his ability to pressure the quarterback. Listed at 6’5” and 340 pounds, Slaton’s unparalleled size has continued to be one of the most intriguing attributes in the eyes of scouts. Slaton’s large size and stature has not had a negative impact on his speed, as he showcased throughout his career and in his pro day.

In a matter of weeks, Slaton will wait in hopes of hearing his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. Slaton has proved his work ethic time and time again throughout his great career at the University of Florida. He looks forward to continue to show off his impressive skillset at the next level.