Florida Gators Women Basketball Adds Zipporah “Zippy” Broughton

GAINESVILLE, FLA.- Gators women’s basketball adds former Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ guard Zipporah “Zippy” Broughton to its Roster.

Zippy joins the Gators after spending three seasons at Rutgers University. She appeared in 61 games and started 12 contests for the Scarlet Knights. In 2018, she won the Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 8.2 points per game this past season, dishing out 3.4 assists per game.

Head coach Cam Newbauer said that the team is happy to welcome Zippy to the Gator nation.

“Zippy is talented both on and off the court. She is a competitor with notable experience,” he said.

Prior to Rutgers

Zippy went to Robert E. Lee high school. She scored 2,419 points, averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 4.0 assists per game. Ziggy won USA Today Alabama Girls Basketball Player of the Year while leading Lee Montgomery High School to the Class 7A state semifinals. She also won Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year , Alabama Miss Basketball, MVP for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game, and AL.com Super All-State Girls Team. Ziggy was ranked the No. 5 point guard in the nation and the No. 24 prospect overall by ESPN Hoopgurlz.

Zippy Stats at Rutgers

As a freshman, she played 25 games including three starts for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. She averaged 8.0 points per game over the final four games of the season, including the two Big Ten Tournament matchups and the NCAA Tournament.

In the 2019-2020, she played 27 games, averaging 3.6 per game. Last season, she finished in double figures in five of her 10 games played in 2020-21. She matched her career best against Manhattan when she scored 19 points. She posted a 58-24 record during her three seasons in the Garden State.

Zippy’s excitement about joining an established team.

Ziggy said that before joining the Gators, she had an initial connection with the team.

“Once that connection was restored, it was only right that I join the Gators,” she said.

She added that she is super excited to join the team.