Miami Routs the Braves in a Double-Digit Victory

The Marlins piled up runs Tuesday night with a 14-8 win over the Braves. Miami ran up the scoreboard as the team had the bats cracking and earned 17 hits. The Marlins offense clicked on all cylinders as it won the second game of the NL east series with ease.

Mom said we have to go to bed now. We have another game to win tomorrow. #JuntosMiami // https://t.co/xUFYqNfQV0 pic.twitter.com/DlKWGaZiv3 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2021

How It Happened

Left fielder Adam Duvall sent seven runs across home plate against his former Braves teammates. Duvall accumulated four hits versus Atlanta, two of which he homered into the Truist Park stands.

Third baseman Brian Anderson rocketed a homerun at the top of the second inning that began the Marlins’ offensive mayhem.

Although the score was back and forth until the sixth inning, base hits began to pile up and Miami started to pull away as the team drove in runs left and right.

HAVE YOURSELF A NIGHT ADAM DUVALL! 😤 3-Run Home Run, Marlins on top, 14-6 in the 7th! Watch live on:

📺 Bally Sports Florida

📱 Stream: https://t.co/f9WjcVNIdE#JuntosMiami #MLB pic.twitter.com/FegwTkzZ2R — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 14, 2021

Bring Out The Brooms

The brooms are ready as the Marlins look to win a road series over the Braves. Miami has stolen two games so far this series and look to sweep Atlanta in their final matchup on the diamond.

With the Marlins’ two road victories in Atlanta thus far, the club has overtook the Braves as the third place team in the NL east. The Marlins now sit 1.5 games back behind the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies as the teams race for first place in the division.

Pitcher Nick Neidert will make his second career start and his sixth appearance on the mound this evening. In his one and only start this season, Neidert has a 2.08 ERA.

⚾BRAVES BASEBALL⚾ Miami @Marlins (4-6) vs Atlanta @Braves (4-7) Nick Neidert (0-0, 2.08) vs Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.27) ⏰ – Joined in Progress After The Drive 📍 – @TruistPark – Atlanta, GA 🎙 – @IngramRadio & Joe Simpson 📻 – 97.7FM ESPN The Zone#ForTheA #MLB pic.twitter.com/q9Dm0wZvjY — 97.7 ESPN The Zone (@977ESPN) April 14, 2021

Looking Ahead

Catch the anticipated battle beginning at 7:10 p.m. between the Marlins and Braves as Miami continues to fight its way to the top of the NL east.