Keyontae Johnson awaiting medical clearance and hopeful for return

The Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson made a big announcement on Twitter Wednesday. The forward gave fans hope he will return back to the court for the 2021-2022 season.

After a unexpected and terrifying collapse on the court last December, the forward announced that he will not be entering his name into the NBA draft.

Instead, he will prepare for the upcoming college basketball season with his Gator teammates while he awaits medical clearance.

“I am progressing [and] steadily making progress daily in my health. I am patiently waiting on medical clearance. While speaking with my Family, Doctors, Coaches, and Athletic Trainer I’ve decided not to enter my name into the 2021 NBA Draft. I plan to keep working to prepare for the upcoming season. My story continues to be written & driven by God! Go Gators!” Johnson wrote in his recent tweet.

Johnson’s Career at Florida

Johnson still has two years of eligibility left. The forward led the Gators with 14 points per game in 2019-20 and finished second with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the team with 38 steals and 8 double-doubles during the season.

The Gator star player was named the Preseason SEC Player of the Year prior to the 2020-21 season. He averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in four games prior to his collapse. It was no secret that he was projected to go in the first round of the draft.

After being placed in a medically induced coma, he was able to return to the Gators as a student coach in February. Johnson was able to watch his team finish 15-10 with a loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

What’s Next?

It is still unknown if Johnson will be cleared to play in this upcoming season.

Though, his return to the court would be a huge addition to the Gators roster if all goes well.

Florida has faced a lot of adversity within the last season and a return to some normalcy will benefit.